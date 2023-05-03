Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.33)-($0.12) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.36). Harsco also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.09)-($0.01) EPS.

Harsco Stock Performance

Shares of Harsco stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. 244,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. Harsco has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.06.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.05 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Harsco will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harsco

HSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth $6,832,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 470.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 892,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,209,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,444,000 after acquiring an additional 734,365 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 3,961.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 430,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 420,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 127.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 598,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 335,483 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

Further Reading

