Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.09–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harsco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.33–$0.12 EPS.

Harsco Trading Up 20.5 %

NYSE:HSC traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,529. Harsco has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $640.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.05 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harsco

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harsco has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 79.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 69,305 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Harsco during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Harsco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 56,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 33,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,329,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

Further Reading

