HC Wainwright Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.17) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.75% and a negative net margin of 1,273.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLRX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $504,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $504,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $77,074.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 50,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,637.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,295 shares of company stock worth $2,210,030. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

