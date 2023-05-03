HC Wainwright Comments on Invivyd, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IVVD)

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Invivyd in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio anticipates that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Invivyd’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Invivyd’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invivyd from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Invivyd Stock Down 7.3 %

Institutional Trading of Invivyd

IVVD opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.06. Invivyd has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invivyd stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Invivyd Company Profile

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

