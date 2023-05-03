HC Wainwright Upgrades Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) to “Buy”

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised Argo Blockchain from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Compass Point upgraded Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.
Argo Blockchain Stock Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $1.46 on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBK)
