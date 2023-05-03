Head to Head Analysis: Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) versus Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.3% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Veritone shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Veritone and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $149.73 million 1.04 -$25.56 million ($1.23) -3.46 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. -$51,383.00 -556.07 -$390,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veritone.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Veritone and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 1 0 1 0 2.00 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veritone currently has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 119.09%. Given Veritone’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Veritone is more favorable than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

Profitability

This table compares Veritone and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -21.07% -62.07% -9.81% Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers. The aiWARE SaaS Solutions segment offers solutions through a combination of its direct sales force and indirect channel partners, such as value-added resellers (VARs), distributors, system integrators, managed services providers, and referral partners. The aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services segment sells and markets activities relating to its digital content licensing services business through its direct sales force. The company was founded by Chad Edward Steelberg and Ryan S. Steelberg on June 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company offers linear content streaming/telecasting and telemedicine services. As of September 30, 2022, it had eight million active users. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mumbai, India.

