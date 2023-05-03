Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Down 9.1% in April

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 13,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $192,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,353.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

HR stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.91. 4,796,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 176.20 and a beta of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,127.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HR. Credit Suisse Group cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

