Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.65

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.65 and last traded at $31.41, with a volume of 107670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HP. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.32.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after buying an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,901,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,228,000 after buying an additional 75,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after buying an additional 267,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,346,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after purchasing an additional 106,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,134,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,312,000 after purchasing an additional 282,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

