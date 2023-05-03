Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $31.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average of $44.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.65. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

