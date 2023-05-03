Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Performance

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.74. 2,912,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,602. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Herbalife Nutrition

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Sophie L’helias bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,328.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLF shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

