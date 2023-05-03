Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $13.74. 2,912,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,602. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sophie L’helias purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,328.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth $352,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth $256,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

