Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Hercules Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Hercules Capital has a payout ratio of 83.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.3%.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.93. 511,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,062. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wade Loo purchased 4,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,305.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 111,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 49,730 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

