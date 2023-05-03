Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Posted by on May 3rd, 2023

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGCGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Hercules Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Hercules Capital has a payout ratio of 83.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.3%.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.93. 511,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,062. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wade Loo purchased 4,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,305.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 111,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 49,730 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Read More

Dividend History for Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.