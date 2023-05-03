Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hess Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE HES traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $135.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,580,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,209. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.56. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $90.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hess will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

HES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $3,831,789.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,262,103.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $3,831,789.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,262,103.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,571 shares of company stock worth $17,420,664. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Hess by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

