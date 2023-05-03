HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.42

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.42 and last traded at $40.88, with a volume of 2637024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group began coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lowered HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 13.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,848,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 14.0% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 141.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,898,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

