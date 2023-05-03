Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 396.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 214,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after buying an additional 171,181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,081.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $884,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,781,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 63,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $66.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of -79.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

