Highland Capital Management LLC Has $13.18 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,681 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,221 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,923,000 after acquiring an additional 201,251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,617,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,595,000 after acquiring an additional 147,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,973,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,997,000 after purchasing an additional 331,892 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

