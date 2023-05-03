Highland Capital Management LLC Has $19.71 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.4% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.91.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $543.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $559.70 and its 200-day moving average is $552.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

