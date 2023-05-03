Highland Capital Management LLC Has $19.71 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.4% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.91.
Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of TMO opened at $543.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $559.70 and its 200-day moving average is $552.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.
