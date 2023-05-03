Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $10.51 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,000. Elevance Health makes up about 0.7% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.3 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $466.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $469.24 and a 200-day moving average of $490.95. The company has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELV. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

