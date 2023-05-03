Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

