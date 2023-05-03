Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $203.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.42. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $265.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

