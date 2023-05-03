Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 138 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,956,000 after buying an additional 812,278 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,617,777,000 after buying an additional 120,157 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,929,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,544,000 after acquiring an additional 131,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.1 %

Home Depot stock opened at $294.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $298.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.84 and a 200 day moving average of $305.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

