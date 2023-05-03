Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,915 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

Visa Stock Down 0.0 %

V opened at $226.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,392 shares of company stock valued at $57,133,972. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

