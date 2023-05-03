holoride Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $17.61 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, holoride has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $17.61 million and $59,849.16 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,902.80 or 0.06543895 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00059147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00037998 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00018488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00020214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

About holoride

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.03049126 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $63,688.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

