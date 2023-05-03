holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $17.75 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. holoride has a market cap of $17.75 million and approximately $56,902.45 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,855.72 or 0.06550824 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00058421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00038318 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019872 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.03049126 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $63,688.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.