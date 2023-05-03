Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $23.33 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $93.29 million and $23.33 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00006432 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.81760753 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $21,251,981.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

