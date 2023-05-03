Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.15 million and approximately $633,613.47 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

