Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.84

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 364551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In related news, Director William J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at $295,602.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,414,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,996,000 after buying an additional 196,813 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 56,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 37.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 209,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 57,276 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 426,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 46,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

