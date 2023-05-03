Howard E. Mckenzie Sells 412 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Boeing Trading Down 1.1 %

BA stock traded down $2.32 on Wednesday, hitting $200.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,469,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,944. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.18. The stock has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.