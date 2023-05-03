Howard E. Mckenzie Sells 412 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Boeing Trading Down 1.1 %
BA stock traded down $2.32 on Wednesday, hitting $200.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,469,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,944. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.18. The stock has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.43.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.
