HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,000 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 880 ($10.99) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 68.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.31) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 900 ($11.24) target price on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 580 ($7.25) price target on HSBC in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.49) to GBX 900 ($11.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 771 ($9.63).

HSBC Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HSBA traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 594.30 ($7.43). The company had a trading volume of 17,980,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,614,740. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 653.80 ($8.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £118.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 990.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 578.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 546.37.

Insider Transactions at HSBC

HSBC Company Profile

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.91), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($418,417.43). Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

