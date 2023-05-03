HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) PT Raised to GBX 900

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 840 ($10.49) to GBX 900 ($11.24) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HSBC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 775 ($9.68) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($10.99) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.53) to GBX 671 ($8.38) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $726.78.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $37.21. 2,278,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $148.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HSBC by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 55.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 204.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 32,446 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after buying an additional 208,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

