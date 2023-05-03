Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given “Maintains” Rating at 51job

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by 51job in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUBG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.21.

Hub Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HUBG stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,025. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 236,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $810,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,353,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 296.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

