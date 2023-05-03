Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW) Short Interest Up 7.1% in April

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Humacyte stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Humacyte were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of HUMAW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 134,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,050. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.

