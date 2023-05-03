Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Short Interest Update

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 14,950,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,697,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,956,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 10,549.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,363,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 277,113 shares during the period. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.65.

Hut 8 Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ HUT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,092,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,119,226. The stock has a market cap of $387.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 4.27. Hut 8 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 8.15.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 150.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. Analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Hut 8 Mining

(Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.