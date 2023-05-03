IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IAG. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.84.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

