Icahn Enterprises (IEP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Trading Down 20.0 %

IEP opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -87.74 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35. Icahn Enterprises has a 52 week low of $36.79 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.82%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -1,739.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,417,000 after purchasing an additional 290,199 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 326,637 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 15.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.