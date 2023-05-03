ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lessened its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,539 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,181.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $94,122.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,644.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,297 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,181.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 64,797 shares of company stock worth $2,259,558. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

KDP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,613,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,859,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

