ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $4.58 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,517 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,145 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortinet by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,950,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,216,000 after acquiring an additional 650,645 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Fortinet by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,367 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Fortinet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,433,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,827,000 after acquiring an additional 130,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,948,000 after acquiring an additional 318,942 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.47. 1,208,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $69.07.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $503,832.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $503,832.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 940,014 shares of company stock valued at $54,381,212 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

