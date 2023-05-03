ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $5.86 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,691 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of 3M by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in 3M by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in 3M by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in 3M by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Insider Activity at 3M

3M Stock Up 0.4 %

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.37. The stock had a trading volume of 534,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,309. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

