ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,422,000 after purchasing an additional 372,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $13,310,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,287,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,573,000 after acquiring an additional 54,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

PepsiCo Price Performance

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.87. 918,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $193.21.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 96.84%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.