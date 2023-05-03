ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd trimmed its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,267 shares during the period. Workday makes up about 1.4% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Workday by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Workday by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,173 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Workday by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 11,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.30.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.66. 293,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $208.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.17, a P/E/G ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

