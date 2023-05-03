ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 9,097 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the quarter. Masco accounts for about 1.0% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Masco by 23.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 21.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Masco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Masco by 200.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after buying an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,938,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,227 shares of company stock worth $17,222,643 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $58.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Further Reading

