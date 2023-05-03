ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Sells 22,125 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd reduced its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,125 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

IQLT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 270,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,659. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

