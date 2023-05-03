IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives $30.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDYA. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.38% and a negative net margin of 115.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 153,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

