iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Shares Up 11.1%

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 77.80 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.87). 3,224,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 641% from the average session volume of 434,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.79).

The firm has a market capitalization of £96.21 million, a PE ratio of 88.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 296.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 388.40.

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

