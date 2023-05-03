IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Short Interest Update

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 3,660,000 shares. Approximately 22.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 216,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $33,114.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,789 shares in the company, valued at $539,217.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of IGMS stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 55,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,392. The stock has a market cap of $537.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on IGMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

