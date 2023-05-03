Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Mizuho

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s previous close.
INCY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.
Incyte Stock Down 7.1 %
Incyte stock opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,120.7% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 76.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
