Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.70-$9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ingredion also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.70-9.40 EPS.

NYSE:INGR traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.67. 394,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,163. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $112.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

INGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Ingredion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut Ingredion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.20.

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,121 shares of company stock valued at $713,593. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,057,000 after buying an additional 46,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ingredion by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155,995 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ingredion by 12.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,961,000 after acquiring an additional 92,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 706,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

