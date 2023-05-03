Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.99) Per Share, Lifesci Capital Forecasts

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inhibrx in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Lifesci Capital analyst P. Dolezal expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.99) per share for the year. Lifesci Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inhibrx’s current full-year earnings is ($3.67) per share.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 1,278.54% and a negative net margin of 6,625.27%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INBX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of INBX opened at $24.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17. Inhibrx has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $34.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 633.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 418.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

