Insider Buying: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Purchases 315 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.44 per share, with a total value of $25,023.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,427 shares in the company, valued at $6,706,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

On Monday, May 1st, F Thomson Leighton bought 306 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $25,070.58.

On Friday, April 28th, F Thomson Leighton bought 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.41 per share, with a total value of $25,074.28.

On Wednesday, April 26th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.47 per share, with a total value of $25,033.05.

On Monday, April 24th, F Thomson Leighton bought 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.91 per share, with a total value of $25,001.19.

On Friday, April 21st, F Thomson Leighton purchased 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $25,022.82.

On Wednesday, April 19th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.80 per share, with a total value of $25,005.60.

On Monday, April 17th, F Thomson Leighton bought 303 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.62.

On Friday, April 14th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,066.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,018.84.

On Monday, April 10th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.98.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.46. 1,269,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,833. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $104.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.