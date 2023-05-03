Insider Buying: American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Director Buys 150 Shares of Stock

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) Director Michael Marberry acquired 150 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $147.10 per share, with a total value of $22,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,817.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.26. 281,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,757. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth $73,599,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 87.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 972,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,534,000 after buying an additional 453,565 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Articles

