Insider Buying: American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Director Buys 150 Shares of Stock

May 3rd, 2023

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWKGet Rating) Director Michael Marberry acquired 150 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $147.10 per share, with a total value of $22,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,817.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.26. 281,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,757. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth $73,599,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 87.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 972,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,534,000 after buying an additional 453,565 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Articles

